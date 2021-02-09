New Delhi: BSE Odisha Class 10 exam will begin from May 3, 2021 and conclude on May 15, 2021, the timetable released by the Board of Secondary Education of Odisha showed. Candidates are advised to visit bseodisha.nic.in for a detailed timetable and other information. Notably, the board will conduct HSC Class 10 Exam in pen and paper (offline) mode, like CBSE. Also Read - College Reopening News: Universities, Colleges For Pre-final Year Students to Reopen From Feb 10 in Odisha

Check the complete BSE Odisha HSC Class 10 Exam 2021 time table here:

May 3: First Language (Odiya, Bangla, Hindi, Telugu, Urdu, alternative english)

May 5: Second Language (English, Hindi), SEP, Env. and Population Education

May 7: Third Language, TLV Theory

May 8: Sanskrit

May 9: Visual Art

May 10: Mathematics

May 12: Science

May 15: Social Science

The HSC Class 10 Exam 2021 will be held in two parts– objective and subjective type questions. Students will give Objective type exam on the OMR sheet and Subjective type exam on answer sheet booklets.

Students will get 2 hours, from 8 am to 10 am, however, the board will give 15 minutes extra to them for the Mathematics paper. The official notification stated that the question paper of Mathematics for both part-1 (objective) and part-2 (subjective) will be distributed to the students at 7.45 am, instead of 8 am.

Board of Secondary Education, BSE Odisha conducts the Class 10 board examination in Odisha while Council for Higher Secondary Education, CHSE Odisha is responsible for conducting the Class 12 board examination in the state.