BSE Odisha Result 2022: Board of Secondary Education, BSE Result 2022 is likely to be released next week. According to the reports, the board might announce the results tomorrow i.e. July 4. Soon after the formal announcement of the Odisha 10th Results 2022, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. bseodisha.ac.in and on the other website orissaresults.nic.in. The candidates must note that the board has not revealed any official date or time for the declaration of the BSE Odisha Result 2022.Also Read - BSE Odisha Results 2022 LIVE: Odisha Class 10th Result To Be Out by June End on bseodisha.ac.in

The Board of Secondary Education, BSE evaluation process has been completed and hopefully the results will be announced soon. Students are waiting for their Board Results to be declared. Also Read - Odisha Board Releases Class 10 Admit Card 2022, Direct Link Here | Download Now

BSE Odisha Result 2022: Steps to check scores

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they check the scores Also Read - OJEE 2021: OJEE 2021: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Postponed, Revised Dates To Be Notified in July

Go to the official websites – bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in

Find and click on the BSE 10th result link

Insert the required login credentials

Submit and check the BSE Class 10 Odisha results 2022

Download and take a printout of the result for further reference.

Students note that once the result link is active, they will have to enter their login details such as roll number, date of birth and other details asked. The Odisha 10 th Result will be declared on bseodisha.ac.in and on the other website orissaresults.nic.in.

Over 5.85 lakh (5,85,730) students appeared for the BSE Odisha 10th exam 2022 this year held from April 29 to May 7. The Class 10 exam was held across 3,540 centres in the state.