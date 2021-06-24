BSE Odisha Results 2021: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha, has announced that the annual results of the BSE Odisha HSC (Class 10), State Open School Certificate and Madhyama Examination 2021 will be released tomorrow, i.e. Friday, June 25, 2021. As per the notification released by the Board, the BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2021 will be placed before the Examination Committee of the Board on June 25 at 1.00 pm for approval.

In case of non-availability of internet facility, the results can be made available in mobile phones through SMS by typing OR01 <Roll No> and send the SMS to 5676750, informed Board of Secondary Education, Odisha.

After being approved by the Exam Committee, the BSE Odisha 10th Result, Open Exam Result and Madhyama Results 2021 will be published from the Head Office, Cuttack at 4.00 PM on June 25.