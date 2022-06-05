BSE Odisha Results 2022: The Board of Secondary Education is likely to announce the Odisha 10th Results 2022 by the end of this month. According to local media quoting School and Mass Education Minister of Odisha, Samir Ranjan Dash, the BSE Odisha class 10 Results 2022 will be announced in the month of June (Last week). Speaking to local media, he stated that the process of publishing the results has already begun and the board will try its best to declare the Odisha Matric Result 2022 by the end of this month.Also Read - Declared! BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2021 Live Updates; 97.89 Per Cent Students Passed | Links Active Now

As per the Minister, the evaluation process of answer copies of the Odisha 10th Exams has already been completed and the work towards the publication of the results has begun.

Soon after the formal announcement of the BSE Odisha Results 2022, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. bseodisha.ac.in. The declaration of the results will seat the fate of over 5 lakh students who had appeared for the examination.

BSE 10th Result orissaresults.nic.in 2022

Result Name Odisha HSC Result 2022 BSE Board Also Called Odisha Class 10 Result 2022 Result By Board of Secondary Education, Odisha Mode of Result Check Online BSE Odisha HSC Result 2022 For Odisha Board 10th Exam 2022 Must Have Roll Number, Name, Date of Birth Exam Sessions Odisha HSC Term 1st & 2nd Exam 2022 Odisha Class 10 Result 2022 Date June 2022 Odisha BSE Board Website www.bseodisha.ac.in

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the they can check the results:

Visit BSE Odisha Result Website i.e. orissaresults.nic.in

Click on Odisha Class 10 Result 2022 Link

In the new tab, Result Check Page will Open

Enter Odisha BSE Exam 2022 Roll Number, Name, and Date of Birth as in Admit Card

Fill the Captcha in the Captcha Box

Click on Check Result Option

On the Screen, BSE Odisha 10th Board Result 2022 will open with Marks and Grade of Term 1st & 2nd Exam 2022.

BSE Odisha conducted the Odisha 10th Exams from April 29 to May 7, 2022. As per local dailies, the evaluation process for the Odisha 10th Results began on May 21, 2022 at 58 evaluation centres in the state. Once declared, the results will be made available on bseodisha.ac.in.