BSEB 10th Compartmental Exam Answer Key 2023 Out; Raise Objections Till May 19

BSEB 10th Compartmental Exam Answer Key 2023: Students can check and download the answer key at the official website of the Board — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Compartment Exam 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Answer Key for the BSEB Matric compartment and special exams 2023, today, May 18, 2023. All those students who have appeared for the Bihar matric compartment exam can check and download the answer key at the official website of the Board — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can raise objections against the Matric Compartmental cum Special exam answer key till May 19, 2023(4:00 PM).

The board has stated that any objections received after the deadline will not be considered. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the direct link and steps to download the answer key. Check BSEB’s official tweet below.

Know How to Check BSEB Class 10 Compartment Answer Key 2023?

Visit the official website of BSEB at http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/.

On the homepage, click on ‘’Register objection regarding Answer Key Secondary compartmental-cum-special exam 2023.”

Register objections and submit them. Save objections raised for future reference.

Download the answer key and take a printout of it for future reference.

BSEB 10th Compartmental Exam Answer Key 2023 -Direct Link

The BSEB scrutiny 2023 results have yet to be announced by the board. Class 10 students were permitted to apply for revaluation of their 10th answer sheets using the scrutiny facility. The board will re-evaluate the students’ answers on their respective answer sheets and, if necessary, will release their updated scores.

