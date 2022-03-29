Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE: BSEB matric result 2022 won’t be declared on March 29, Tuesday, Bihar School Examination Board official said, dismissing reports which claimed that class X scores would be announced today. Latest reports suggest that BSEB will release the Class 10 result 2022 by the end of March or the first week of April 2022 in online mode on the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students would need their roll number and roll code as given in their admit card to check their matric scores.Also Read - Bihar Board Matric Result 2022: Students Anxiously Await Class 10th Result | Latest Updates on Result Date And Time

Earlier while speaking to Careers360, BSEB spokesperson Rajeev Dwivedi had said,”We are trying to announce the class 10 result this month, but it’s too early to confirm. The Bihar Board will soon complete the evaluation process, following which the toppers’ interview will be conducted.”

Bihar Board Class 10 result 2022: Here Are The LIVE Updates

A Step-by-Step Guide to Check Scores

Go to the official result website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Click on ‘Bihar Board matric result 2022’. You will be directed to a new page Enter the roll number and roll code. Click on the submit button. The result will get displayed on your screen