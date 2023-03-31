Home

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2023: Scrutiny Process Starts April 3; How To Apply For Re-checking

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023:Students will be able to apply for the Bihar Board Matric scrutiny 2023 by visiting the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Latest Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the result for the Bihar Board (BSEB) matriculation(Class 10) examination, today, March 31, 2023. Class 10 students who are unsatisfied with their BSEB matric, class 10 exam results can apply for a re-checking/ re-evaluation process which will commence on April 3, 2023. Students will be able to apply for the Bihar Board Matric scrutiny 2023 by visiting the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. As per media reports, to apply for the BSEB scrutiny process, a registered student needs to pay a fee of Rs 70 per paper.

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result Overall Pass Percentage

This year, BSEB 10th examination was conducted between February 14 to February 22. The examination was conducted in two shifts. Around 16 lakh candidates appeared for the matric examination. Out of the total, 14 lakh candidates cleared the examination. The overall pass percentage for this year is 81.04 percent. Appearing students must score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and 150 marks in aggregate to qualify in the BSEB matric examination. Earlier today, BSEB chairman Anand Kishore and Education Minister Professor Chandrashekhar announced the BSEB Class 10th matric result.

Check BSEB’s Tweet Here

In this article, we have provided you with the steps to fill up the application form. Follow the steps given below.

BSEB Matric 10th Result 2023: Here’s How To Apply For the Scrutiny Process?

Go to the official website of the Bihar Board of Secondary Education Board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Look for the BSEB 1oth scrutiny form link available on the homepage.

Under the new registration panel, select exam type and district. Enter the necessary credentials and click on ‘Register’.

Login using the system-generated application ID.

Choose subjects for scrutiny, or rechecking by clicking on the boxes in front of each subject Click on the “fee payment” option.

Pay the scrutiny fee using a credit card, debit card, or net banking.

Submit the scrutiny application form and download the confirmation page for future use.

BSEB Matric 1oth Result 2023: Check Prizes for Rank Holders

This time,the topper will receive Rs one lakh cash prize along with one laptop, kindle ebook reader, certificate of appreciation, and medal. Check prizes for other rank holders.

The top 10 students will receive Rs 1 lakh, one laptop, 1 kindle ebook reader.

Second-rank holders will receive Rs 75,000, 1 laptop, one Kindle ebook reader.

Third rank holders will receive Rs 50,000, one laptop, and kindle ebook reader.

Fourth Rank to Tenth Rank: Rs 10,000, one laptop, one kindle.

This time, Mohammad Islam Ashraf has topped the matric exam. He scored 489 marks out of 500. Going by the last year’s result, Ramayani Roy topped the Bihar board Matriculation exam 2022. Roy scored 487 marks out of 500 marks. For the latest updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB).

