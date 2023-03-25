Home

BSEB 10th Result 2023 Date: Know When Matric Students Can Expect Bihar Board 10th Marksheet

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2023 Date: This year, the Bihar Board Class 10th result 2023 is likely to be announced by March 28 on its official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB Matric 10th Result 2023 Date And Time: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to issue the Bihar Board (BSEB) matriculation(Class 10) result date and time soon. The BSEB 10th examination was held from February 14 to February 22, in two shifts. According to various media reports, the BSEB Patna is expected to announce the result date today, March 25, 2023. Once the Bihar Board 10th Result is announced, students will be able to access the information both here and on the BSEB’s official Twitter handle.

What’s Next After the BSEB 10th Result 2023?

As soon as the BSEB 10th Result 2023 is announced, students who are not satisfied with the marks and scores can apply for the scrutiny process. Later, they can enroll themselves in Class 11.

Any Tentative Date For BSEB 10th Result 2023?

This year, the Bihar Board Class 10th result 2023 is likely to be announced by March 28 on its official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. However, Patna Board has not released any date or time for the declaration of the result.

BSEB Official Twitter Handle?

The official Twitter handle of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is @officialbseb. We have also attached an official BSEB tweet below so that the students can track the official account.

BSEB 10th Result 2023 Passing Marks?

Around 16 lakh candidates appeared for the matric examination. Appearing students must score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and 150 marks in aggregate to qualify in the BSEB matric examination. It is expected that the education minister and board chairman will hold a press conference to announce the Bihar board 10th result 2023.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2023: How to Download 10th Matric Marksheet?

Visit the official site of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) at http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/ .

. Look for the link that reads,” BSEB 10th Matric Result 2023,” available on the homepage.

You will be directed to a new webpage.

Now, enter the roll code and roll number and click on submit option.

Download the BSEB 10th Result 2023 and take a printout of it for future reference.

Release BSEB Bihar Board 10th Inter Result Date’; Students Request On Twitter

Bihar Board Class 10th Result Kab tak aayega? Asks Students

With no official update as to when the BSEB will declare the Class 10 board exam result, worried students have taken to Twitter to request the board to release the matric result date sheet soon on the website.

Bihar Board Class 10th Result Ka Kya ? Kab tak aayega ? https://t.co/DDP9yEZeXa — Amrit Raj Tiwari (@Tiwariamrit2722) March 23, 2023

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2023 – Highlights

Name of the Board Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Name of the Examination Bihar board 10th examination Exam Dates February 14, to 22, 2023 Official Websites to track biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, secondary.biharboardonline.com Official BSEB 10th result date To be announced soon Tentative BSEB 10th result date March 28, 2023 Tentative BSEB 10th result date and time announcement March 25, 2023

For the latest updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB).

