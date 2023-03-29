Home

BSEB 10th Result 2023 Declared? Fake Website Confuses Students. Know When Bihar Board 10th Marksheet Release

BSEB 10th Result 2023: While many matric students wait impatiently for their BSEB 10th result 2023, a bogus website called "onlinebseb.in.result-php.co/matric/" claims to have released the Bihar Board Class 10 results.

Students can also check Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2023 on the DigiLocker app.

BSEB Matric 10th Result 2023 Date And Time: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the result of the Class 10 exam anytime soon. Reports suggest that Bihar Board 10th result 2023 will be announced on March 31, 2023. Once the Bihar Board 10th Result is announced, students will be able to access the information both here and on the BSEB’s official Twitter handle. While many matric students wait impatiently for their BSEB 10th result 2023, a bogus website called “onlinebseb.in.result-php.co/matric/” claims to have released the Bihar Board Class 10 results.

Fake Website Claims on Bihar Board 10th Result 2023

Students could check their BSEB 10th result 2023( after clicking on the fake website link) and enter their roll code, roll number, and captcha code. Students who took the BSEB Class 10 exam should be aware that the Bihar Board will only announce the results via the official websites biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and @officialbseb on Twitter.

Please note! The official Twitter handle of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is @officialbseb. This year, around 16 lakh candidates appeared for the matric examination. To qualify in the BSEB matric examination., a student must score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and 150 marks in aggregate. It is expected that the education minister and board chairman will hold a press conference to announce the Bihar board 10th result 2023.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2023: How to Download 10th Matric Marksheet?

Visit the official site of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) at http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/ .

. Look for the link that reads,” BSEB 10th Matric Result 2023,” available on the homepage.

You will be directed to a new webpage.

Now, enter the roll code and roll number and click on submit option.

Download the BSEB 10th Result 2023 and take a printout of it for future reference.

The BSEB 10th examination was held from February 14 to February 22, in two shifts. For the latest updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB).

The BSEB 10th examination was held from February 14 to February 22, in two shifts. For the latest updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB).