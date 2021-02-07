BSEB Class 12: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Sunday released the Admit Card for compulsory languages. The Bihar Board has asked the central instructors to download the admit card and send it to the appearing candidates. The candidates must note that the revised admit card has been released for compulsory language 2 at Inter examination. Also Read - BSEB Board Exam 2021: Bihar Board To Start Class 12 Exams From Tomorrow | Keep These Things Handy

The Board has also informed the candidates through SMS. The examination that was scheduled to be conducted on February 9 would now be conducted on February 13, 2021. The examination was postponed due to some technical error.

It is mandatory for the candidates to fill the declaration form. The details on the declaration form would be sent to the candidates.

Important Points:

Bihar Board has conducted the exam in two shifts.

Around 100 candidates have been expelled till now on charges of misconduct from 21 districts across the state.

A total of 22 candidates have been removed from Nawada district and 11 from Patna district in the second shift.

This year around 13.50 lakh students are set to appear for the Class 12 board exams.

6,46,540 females and the rest 7,03,693 are male candidates.

For board exams 2021, the number of exam centers has been increased to 1,473.