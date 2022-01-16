BSEB 12th Admit Card 2022: The Bihar School Education Board has released the BSEB 12th Admit Card 2022. Students who have registered for the intermediate examination can download their admit card by visiting the official website of BSEB, inter22.biharboardonline.com. Note, the Bihar board intermediate examination for theory papers will begin from February 1, and will end on February 14, 2022. With the release of the BSEB 12th Admit Card 2022, the Board has made it clear that the examinations will not be postponed.Also Read - TMC Recruitment 2022: Walk in Interview For Nurse, Other Posts to Begin on Jan 17, Check Details Here

Visit the official website of Bihar School Examination Board, inter22.biharboardonline.com. Click on the link that reads, ”Inter admit cards 2022” available on the homepage. Enter the required credentials such as username and password. Your BSEB 12th Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen. Save, Download BSEB 12th Admit Card 2022. Take a printout of BSEB 12th Admit Card 2022 for future reference.

Direct link to Download BSEB 12th Admit Card 2022

The Bihar Board Inter admit cards link will be active till January 31 on its official website. In case, of any difficulty, while downloading the BSEB 12th Admit Card 2022, candidates can contact the authorities by dialing 0612-2330039, 2235161. The examination will be conducted under the covid-19 protocol and guidelines.

BSEB 12th Admit Card 2022: Check Official Notification Here