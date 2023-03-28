Home

Education

BSEB 12th Compartment Exam 2023: Bihar Board Extends Register Date Till March 30 | Direct Link Here

BSEB 12th Compartment Exam 2023: Bihar Board Extends Register Date Till March 30 | Direct Link Here

The Bihar School Examination Board has extended the registration date for Bihar Board 12th Compartment Exam 2023.

Students can also check Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2023 on the DigiLocker app.

BSEB 12th Compartment Exam 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board has extended the registration date for Bihar Board 12th Compartment Exam 2023. The candidates who are preparing for the examination must note that the last date to register for the compartmental examination is till March 30, 2023. To register for the same, the candidates can visit the official site of BSEB at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

To recall, the last date to apply was till March 27, 2023, which has been extended.

You may like to read

Direct link to apply for BSEB 12th Compartmental Exam 2023

BSEB 12th Compartmental Exam 2023: How to apply

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can apply for Bihar Board 12th Compartment Exam 2023:

Visit the official site of BSEB at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

Click on Compartment Special Exam 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on login.

Fill all the required details.

Make the payment of the application fees and click on submit.

Your form has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Here are some of the important details:

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 results 2023 were announced on March 21. Around 13.04 lakh students appeared in Class 12 final exam this year 10.91 lakh managed to pass the examination. The overall pass percentage stood at 83.7 per cent. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSEB.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.