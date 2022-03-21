BSEB 12th Result 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board(BSEB) has released the BSEB Class 12th Scrutiny application dates. Students who are not satisfied with the scores can apply for the BSEB 12th Scrutiny 2022 or rechecking of the results through the official website, biharboardonline.gov.in from March 23, 2022. One can raise objections, against the results till March 30, 2022.Also Read - MSC Bank Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 8 Posts; Apply Online at mscbank.com

Important Dates to Remember

Application Start Date: March 23, 2022

Application End Date: March 30, 2022

BSEB 12th Result 2022: Here’s How to Raise Objections

Visit the official website of Bihar School Examination Board, biharboardonline.gov.in

Click on the link that reads, “ Apply For Scrutiny(Intermediate Annual Examinations 2022) available on the homepage.

available on the homepage. Enter your application number, application Id to register.

Once registered, log in again to fill the scrutiny form.

Select the subject and the question you want to send for rechecking.

Now click on the apply option.

Pay the fee and click on the submit option.

Fee: Students must pay a fee of Rs 70 for every objection raised. The Board has released the BSEB Class 12th result on March 16, 2022. Over 13 lakh students have appeared for the exams. For more details, refer to the official notice shared by the Board on its official website.