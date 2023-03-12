Top Recommended Stories

BSEB 12th Result 2023 Update: Bihar Board Inter Results Likely To Be By This Date on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

The Bihar board Class 12 students must note that the BSEB officials have not announced the exact date for the declaration of the BSEB Class 12 Result 2023.

Published: March 12, 2023 11:14 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

BSEB Class 12 Result 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board is likely to release the Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2023 soon. According to the reports, the candidates who have appeared for the examination can expect the scorecards to be out by March 16. Soon after the formal announcement of the BSEB Class 12 results, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB Class 12 Exam 2023: Key Details

  • The exams for BSEB Inter Exam 2023 were conducted from February 1, 2023 to February 12, 2023.
  • As per past trends, Bihar Board is usually the first board to release result within one month’s duration.
  • The candidates can expect the results to be out soon.
  • BSEB completed the result evaluation of Class 12 from February 12, 2023 and ended on March 5, 2023.
  • The board even released the answer key for 50 percent of objective questions.
  • The answer key on March 2, 2023 and the last date to raise objection was on March 6, 2023

Steps To Download the BSEB Bihar Board 12th Class Result 2023

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the scores:

  • Visit the official websites, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or onlinebseb.in
  • Cick on the direct link for ‘Bihar Board 2023 12th Result.
  • A login page will appear on the screen
  • Enter the login details carefully and hit the submit option
  • Your result will display on the screen
  • Check the result carefully
  • Download, save, and print a copy of the scorecard for future reference

Published Date: March 12, 2023 11:14 PM IST

