BSEB 12th Result Bihar Board: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will today announce the Class 12th inter result (board exam results) at 3 PM today. The new date for Bihar Board inter results was announced last night by BSEB on its official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Last year, the Bihar board class 12th results were announced on March 24. Students are advised to keep their details including roll number handy for easy access to their Bihar Board 12th results. Also Read - BSEB to Declare Bihar Board Inter Result 2021 Today at 3 PM: Here are 5 Latest Updates Every class 12 Student Should Know

BSEB will announce inter results for all streams (Science, Arts, and Commerce) together.

BSEB Bihar Board Inter Result 2021: Follow these steps

Step 1: Go on the official website of Bihar Board – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for a result tab.

Step 3: Now, click on the class 12th Intermediate result.

Step 4: Choose your stream and enter your roll number

Step 5: Hit submit.

Step 5: Your BSEB class 12th result 2021 or inter result 2022 will now be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Take a download for a future reference.

How to check result via SMS:

Bihar Board 12th result 2021: How to check via SMS

Send an SMS in this format — BSEBROLLNUMBER — to 56263. Students can get results on their phones.

Marks needed to pass the BSEB 12th class exam:

Students should score at least 33 per cent overall score in order to be considered passed. In case of subjects that have both theory and practical sections, students will need to pass in both separately.

Students can view their BSEB Class 12th result on this link once the results are out

The Bihar Board had conducted the BSEB Class 12 (inter) board examination between February 1 to 13, 2021. Nearly, 13.5 lakh candidates had registered for the BSEB intermediate examination this year, out of which, 7.03 lakh candidates are boys, and 6.46 lakh are girls.