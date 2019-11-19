BSEB Bihar Board 10th 12th Date Sheet: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the date sheet for class XII and Class X board examinations. The Bihar Board 10th date sheet 2020 for matric Exam and BSEB 12th date sheet 2020 for intermediate Exam can be downloaded from BSEB’s official website– biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

While the board examination for Class X will commence from February 17, 2020, the board exams for Class XII will start from February 3, 2020. The examinations will be conducted into two shifts – from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and then from 1:45 pm to 5 pm.

Students can visit the official website of BSEB, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in for detailed information.

Practical Exams in January 2020

The BSEB has also confirmed that Practical / Internal Assessment Examinations for matric and intermediate students will be held in January 2020.

For Class X candidates, the Practical Exams will be held from January 17, 2020 to January 24, 2020 and for Class XII students, practical exams will be held from 10th to 21st January 2020.