New Delhi: The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB is all set to conduct the Bihar Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exams 2023 in February. According to the report, the board, ahead of the date sheet, has prepared the BSEB sent up exam schedule for Matric and Inter classes. The candidates who are preparing for the examination must note that the final schedule is expected to be released soon on the official website of the Bihar Board i.e. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The reports further add that the Bihar Board matric sent-up exams will begin on November 15, 2022. The class 12 or inter exams will be conducted from October 11, 2022. However, it is important to note that the above-mentioned dates are based on media reports, and the board has not released any official notification regarding the same yet.

Report suggest that the information has been given by the board to all the District Education Officers across Bihar. The exam schedule for session 2022-2023 is expected to be released soon. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on official biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Here are some of the key details: