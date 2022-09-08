New Delhi: The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB is all set to conduct the Bihar Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exams 2023 in February. According to the report, the board, ahead of the date sheet, has prepared the BSEB sent up exam schedule for Matric and Inter classes. The candidates who are preparing for the examination must note that the final schedule is expected to be released soon on the official website of the Bihar Board i.e. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.Also Read - BSEB Inter Exams 2023: Bihar Board Dummy Registration Card Released | Check Steps To Download
The reports further add that the Bihar Board matric sent-up exams will begin on November 15, 2022. The class 12 or inter exams will be conducted from October 11, 2022. However, it is important to note that the above-mentioned dates are based on media reports, and the board has not released any official notification regarding the same yet. Also Read - Video: Over 400 Students Take Class 12 Board Exam Under Headlights of Cars in Bihar's Motihari | Watch
Report suggest that the information has been given by the board to all the District Education Officers across Bihar. The exam schedule for session 2022-2023 is expected to be released soon. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on official biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in Also Read - BSEB Bihar Board Inter Admit Card 2021 Released at Official Website | Here's How to Download
Here are some of the key details:
- The question papers have already been prepared by BSEB for both matric and inter exams.
- According to the reports, the question paper will be made available to all the DEO offices by the board in September last week.
- Candidates will have to fill the box against correct answer on OMR sheet.
- Students will also be given 15 minutes additional time to read the question paper.
- They should keep an eye on the official website and twitter handle so as not to miss any updates.
- The media report also highlights that over 30 lakh students have got themselves registered to appear in the examination.
- Out of which about 17 lakh students will be taking the Bihar Board class 10th Matric exam whereas over 13 lakh will appear for BSEB Inter.
- All the affiliated schools have to send its result to the district education office, once the exam concludes