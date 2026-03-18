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BSEB Bihar Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 LIVE: BSEB Bihar Board Matric, Inter result at results.biharboardonline.com(soon); how to check, direct link, latest details

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BSEB Bihar Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 LIVE: BSEB Bihar Board Matric, Inter result at results.biharboardonline.com(soon); how to check, direct link, latest details

Bihar Board Class 10th-12th Result 2026 Live Update: The Bihar School Examination Board is all set to declare the BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th, Class 12th Board Result 2026.

BSEB Bihar Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 LIVE: BSEB Bihar Board Matric, Inter result at results.biharboardonline.com(soon); how to check, direct link, latest details

BSEB Bihar Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 LIVE News: The Bihar School Examination Board is all set to declare the BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th, Class 12th Board Result 2026. Candidates can download the BSEB Inter Result and BSEB Bihar Board Matric Result at the official website at results.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. It is to be noted that the BSEB Intermediate examination was held from February 2 to 13. If past trends are to be followed, the BSEB Inter result will be announced first, followed by the BSEB Matric result. If media reports are to be followed, the BSEB Class 10th result is likely to be announced by the end of March. However, it has not been confirmed by the officials. To access the BSEB Bihar Board 10th, 12th Result 2026, a candidate must enter his/her roll number and roll code. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on BSEB Bihar Board 10th, 12th Result 2026.

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