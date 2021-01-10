BESB Bihar board 10th Admit Card 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will soon release the class 10th admit card. While the admit cards can be released any time soon, many students are complaining that they are not able to access the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. In all probability, the official website may have crashed due to high traffic. Students are requested to wait for a while and check back on the official website if hall tickets are released yet. Also Read - BSEB Inter Exam 2021: Bihar Board Class 12 Practical Exam Admit Cards Released, Say Reports

Once BESB Bihar board 10th Admit Card are released, we at India.com will send an alert. Alternatively, students can also keep a tab on the official website in case there are updates. After the hall tickets are released, students will be able to download their Bihar Board class 10th admit card 2021 online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Also Read - BSEB Inter Date Sheet 2021 Revised: Bihar Board Releases Revised Class 12 / Intermediate Exams, CHECK HERE

BSEB class 10th datesheet: Also Read - BSEB Bihar Board Class X Result Likely to be Announced on This Date | Here's How And Where to Check

February 17 – Science

February 18 – Mathematics

February 19 – Social Science

February 20 – English

February 22 – Mother tongue

February 23 – Second language

February 24 – Elective subject

During the exam, a ‘cool-off’ time of additional 15 minutes will be given to the examinees during which they can read the questions and plan the answers accordingly. Schools will also have an internal assessment for science and social science subjects. Marks for these subjects will be given on the basis of literacy activities and project work.

The state board has also released the mock test papers or model question papers at its websites for the upcoming board exams.

In case of any discrepancy or error while downloading the admit card, candidates can contact the authorities at – 0612-2232074, 2232257.