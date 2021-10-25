BSEB 10th and 12th Board Exam 2022: According to the recent announcements made by Bihar Board, the Bihar School Examination Board Patna(BSEB) has started the registration for the Inter, Matric exams 2022.Also Read - Bihar Police SI, Sergeant Preliminary Exam On December 26; Check Key Details Here

Eligible candidates can apply on the official website is biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The deadline to apply for the registration for Inter, Matric exams is Oct 28, 2021.

Note, the last date to register for Inter exams with a late fee is Oct 28, 2021. Meanwhile, the last date to pay the fee for Inter and Matric exams is Nov 1, 2021.

The Bihar School Examination Board Patna has also released its dummy admit card. According to the Bihar Board, students who find any sort of mistake in their admit card such as in the name, phone number, parents’ name, may soon apply for corrections.

In any case, if a candidate misses out on registering for the exam, then the concerned school and the candidate will only be held responsible for the act.

For any query or any problem, the candidate can contact the Bihar Board through the given number. The Bihar Board can b contacted through this number 0612-2230039. All candidates must keep a track of the Bihar Board official website for more updates related to the exam.