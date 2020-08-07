BSEB Bihar board 10th Result 2020: The Bihar School Examination Board has announced the updated results for Class 10 board exams. The results were announced on May 26. All those who could not pass their Class 10 exam have now been promoted in the updated Bihar board class 10 results. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Bihar Police SP Vinay Tiwari 'Forcibly Quarantined' by BMC in Mumbai

Over 2 lakh students have been promoted to avoid the trouble of holding compartmental exams amid the ongoing COVID pandemic. These students have been given grace marks and declared passed.

Students are requested to visit the official website onlinebseb.in, and check their results.

Here is how you can check Bihar Board Class 10 updated results:

Step 1: Go on the official website onlinebseb.in

Step 2: Now click on the link which says “Result Update – Annual Secondary Examination Result 2020”

Step 3: Enter all the information asked including your roll number

Step 4: Your results will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, and take a print-out for a future reference