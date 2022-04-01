BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: As the Bihar Board Class 10 Results 2022 have been declared, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will start the application process for class 10 scrutiny tomorrow on 2 April 2022. The students who want to apply for the scrutiny process can apply online till 8 April 2022. After the deadline, the BSEB said it will not accept the requests and release results only for the submitted queries.Also Read - Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Date And Time: BSEB to Declare Matric Scores Tomorrow. Deets Inside

The students must know that the scrutiny application window for Bihar Board 10th result 2022 will be available on the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Notably, the scrutiny window will be opened for all Bihar Board Class 10 students whose results were declared yesterday on 31st March 2022. Also Read - Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Date And Time LIVE: BSEB Officials Make Big Statement

To apply for the scrutiny process, the students will have to pay a fee of Rs 70 per paper. Moreover, they will also have to register and generate their application ID. The students must note that the application fee should be submitted online. Also Read - BSEB Class 10th Result 2021 Declared: 78.17% Students Pass, Boys Outscore Girls By 6%

How to apply for scrutiny process?

Step 1 – Go to the official website – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2 – Now click on ‘ Apply for scrutiny – Annual Secondary Examination 2022’.

Step 3 – Register using roll code, roll number, date of birth, user name and password.

Step 4 – Now login using username and password and click on ‘Apply for scrutiny’.

Step 5 – Submit the application fees in online mode and take a printout of the scrutiny application.

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: All you need to know

The Bihar School Examination Board on Thursday announced the Bihar Board Class 10th result. As per the announcements, the pass percentage this year was recorded at 79.88%, which is better than last year. A total of 12.86 lakh (12,86,971) students cleared the Class 10 exam successfully this year, with 4.24 lakh (4,24,597) students secured first division, second division- 5.10 lakh (5,10,441), third division – 3.47 lakh (3,47,637).