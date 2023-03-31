Home

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 to be Declared Today: Here’s How to Check Mark Sheet

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Once the results are out, the students will be able to check their scores on the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to declare the Bihar Board Class 10 Matric Results at 1:15 PM on Friday. Taking to Twitter, the Bihar Board has announced the result date and time. Once the results are out, the students will be able to check their scores on the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

On the official Twitter handle, a BSEB official said, “Anand Kishore, Chairman, Bihar School Examination Committee said that the result of Matriculation Annual Examination, 2023 will be released today on 31.03.2023 at 01:15 pm by Honorable Minister, Education Department, Prof Chandrashekhar.”

The BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2023 for Class 10 was held from February 14 to 22 and the papers were conducted in two shifts on all the exam days.

BSEB Matric Result 2023: How to Check Mark Sheet

Step 1: Visit the biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the designated Bihar 10th result link

Step 3: On the next window, login with the BSEB roll codes and roll numbers

Step 4: Download the Bihar board result online

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: List of websites to Check Mark Sheet

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

secondary.biharboardonline.com

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Check Details on Mark Sheet

On Bihar board matric result scorecard, the students need to check that roll number, name, registration number, date of birth, school and personal details are mentioned correctly.

In case there is any error on the e-marks sheet, students need to wait till they receive the hard copy from school.

Bihar Board Results: Previous Years Result Dates

2022: March 31

2021: April 5

2020: May 26

2019: April 6

2018: June 26

