BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Matric Exam Results to be Declared at 1:15 PM, Confirms Official

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Once class 10 result is out, students can check their score card on the official website results.biharboardonline.com.  

Updated: March 31, 2023 11:18 AM IST

By Manmath Nayak

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Candidates need to keep their login credentials such as roll number and admit card ready to check the result on the Bihar board official website at the earliest.

Live Updates

  • 11:02 AM IST

    BSEB Official Confirms Result Declaration Time

    On Twitter, BSEB official said the result of Matriculation Annual Examination, 2023 will be released on 31.03.2023 at 01:15 PM by Honorable Minister, Education Department, Professor Chandrashekhar.

  • 11:00 AM IST

    BSEB Matric Result 2023 to be Out at 1:15 PM

  • 10:59 AM IST

    BSEB Matric Result 2023: How to Check Score

    Visit the biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

    Click on the designated Bihar 10th result link

    On the next window, login with the BSEB roll codes and roll numbers

    Download the Bihar board result online

  • 10:55 AM IST

    BSEB Class 10th Result 2023: Find Details on Scorecard

    Student’s name

    Father’s name

    School name

    Roll number

    Registration number

    Subject-wise full and passing marks

    Subject-wise theory and practical obtained marks

    Subject-wise total marks

    Aggregate marks

    Result status and division

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare  the Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 on Friday at 1:15 PM, the board confirmed on Twitter. Once the class 10 result is out, the students can check their score card on the official website results.biharboardonline.com.  This year, a total of 6.37 lakh candidates have appeared for the BSEB Class 10 Bihar board exams at 1500 examination centres and are eagerly waiting for their results. The candidates need to keep their login credentials such as roll number and admit card ready to check the result on the Bihar board official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Published Date: March 31, 2023 10:48 AM IST

Updated Date: March 31, 2023 11:18 AM IST

