Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Results to be DECLARED Shortly. Download Mark Sheet on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
live

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Results to be DECLARED Shortly. Download Mark Sheet on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Once class 10 result is out, students can check their score card on the official website results.biharboardonline.com.  

Published: March 31, 2023 12:45 PM IST

By Manmath Nayak

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023
Bihar Board 10th Result 2023

Live Updates

  • 12:43 PM IST

    Bihar Board 10th result 2023: Check BSEB Helpline Numbers

    Email: bsebsehelpdesk@gmail.com

    Phone numbers: 0612-2232074, 2232257, 2232239, 2230051, 2232227, 8757241924, 7563067820

  • 12:38 PM IST
    Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2023: List of Abbreviations in BSEB Marksheet
    1: F = Fail
    2: C = Compartmental
    3: B = Betterment
    4: U/R = Under Regulation
    5: ABS = Absent
    6: INT = Internal
    7: PRAC = Practical
  • 12:24 PM IST

    BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result to be Announced Through Press Conference

    The BSEB will declare the 10th result 2023 through a press conference today and State Education Minister Professor Chandra Shekhar will address the press conference at 1:30 PM.

  • 12:21 PM IST

    BSEB 10th Result 2023: Result Announcement Timing Revised

    The BSEB will now announce Bihar Board 10th result 2023 at 1:30 PM. Earlier, it was supposed to be declared at 1:15 PM.

  • 11:39 AM IST

    Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Minimum Marks To Pass Exam

    Bihar Board 10th class students need to secure at least 30 marks in each subject to pass the exam.

    English– 30

    Hindi– 30

    Mathematics– 30

    Science– 30

    Social science– 30

  • 11:34 AM IST

    BSEB Class 10th Board Result 2023: Important Dates to Remember

    1) Bihar Board Class 10 exam 2023 dates: February 10 to 22, 2023
    2) BSEB matric answer key 2023 release date: March 6, 2023

    3) BSEB answer key 2023 objection window: March 6 to 10, 2023

    4) BSEB matric result evaluation process: March 1 to 12, 2023

    5) Bihar Board Class 10 result: To be announced soon

    6) Scrutiny Application: April 2023

    7) Compartment Exam: May 2023

  • 11:30 AM IST

    BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th Result: List of Last Year’s Toppers

    1- Ramayani Roy: 487 marks

    2- Sanya Kumar: 486 marks

    3- Vivek Kumar Thakur: 486 marks

    4- Prayaga Kumari: 485 marks

    5- Nirjala Kumari: 484 marks

  • 11:29 AM IST

    BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Official Website Stops Functioning

    http://www.results.biharboardonline.com 2023: Official website not working at the moment

  • 11:27 AM IST

    BSEB 10th Result 2023: List of Websites to Check Score

    results.biharboardonline.com
    biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
    secondary.biharboardonline.com

  • 11:02 AM IST

    BSEB Official Confirms Result Declaration Time

    On Twitter, BSEB official said the result of Matriculation Annual Examination, 2023 will be released on 31.03.2023 at 01:15 PM by Honorable Minister, Education Department, Professor Chandrashekhar.

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare  the Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 on Friday at 1:15 PM, the board confirmed on Twitter. Once the class 10 result is out, the students can check their score card on the official website results.biharboardonline.com.  This year, a total of 6.37 lakh candidates have appeared for the BSEB Class 10 Bihar board exams at 1500 examination centres and are eagerly waiting for their results. The candidates need to keep their login credentials such as roll number and admit card ready to check the result on the Bihar board official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Also Read:

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Check LIVE Updates Here

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Bihar News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 31, 2023 12:45 PM IST

More Stories