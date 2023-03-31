BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Results to be DECLARED Shortly. Download Mark Sheet on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Home

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 on Friday at 1:15 PM, the board confirmed on Twitter. Once the class 10 result is out, the students can check their score card on the official website results.biharboardonline.com. This year, a total of 6.37 lakh candidates have appeared for the BSEB Class 10 Bihar board exams at 1500 examination centres and are eagerly waiting for their results. The candidates need to keep their login credentials such as roll number and admit card ready to check the result on the Bihar board official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Check LIVE Updates Here

