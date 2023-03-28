Home

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Class 10 Result May Be Declared Today; All Details Here

The Bihar School Examinations Board is likely to announce BSEB 10th Result 2023 today on official websites - results.biharboardonline.com, and Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Students can also check Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2023 on the DigiLocker app.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Bihar School Examinations Board (BSEB) is likely to declare the Class 10th Result 2023 today. Candidates can check BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 on official websites – results.biharboardonline.com, and Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students can also check Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2023 on the DigiLocker app. Several media reports have suggested that the BSEB Class 10 Bihar Board Exam Result would be declared by 2 PM today. However, the board is yet to announce the official BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result date and time. Earlier, the Bihar School Examinations Board (BSEB) declared Class 12 board result on March 21. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2023, toppers list and here.

