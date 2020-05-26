Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will on Tuesday declare the Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 or BSEB Matric Result 2020 at 12:30 PM. Students who appeared for the exam can check the scores on their mobile phones or laptops by visiting the official website of BSEB – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Also Read - BSEB Matric Exam 2020: Bihar Board to Announce Result Tomorrow at 12:30 PM

Students have been urged to not go out to cyber cafes to check their result for safety concerns due to coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 to be Declared Today?

The board exams were conducted in the state between 17th February and 24th February. This time, the Bihar Board will also not conduct any press conference for declaring the BSEB 10th Results, unlike other years. Also Read - BSEB Bihar Board Class X Result Likely to be Announced on This Date | Here's How And Where to Check

Here’s how to check your Bihar Board 10th Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Bihar Board – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Bihar Board result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials like your roll number, roll code and registration number; hit Submit

Step 4: Your Bihar 10th Result 2020 will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download the same and take a print out for future reference.

Alternatively, you can also check the results on these websites:

> onlinebseb.in

> indiaresults.com

> examresults.net