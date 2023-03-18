Home

‘Release BSEB Bihar Board 12th Inter Result Date’; Students Request On Twitter

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: Students are requesting BSEB to release the Class 12 board exam Inter result date soon. Once the result is out, it will be available for download on the official website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboardonline.com.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2023: Apart from the official website, the results will also be available on the DigiLocker app.

Bihar Board 12th Results 2023 Updates: With no official update as to when the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the Class 12 board exam result, worried students have taken to Twitter to request the board to release the inter result date sheet soon on the website. The results of the BSEB Intermediate Annual Examination 2023 conducted in the month of February are awaited by over 13.18 lakh candidates. Once the result is out, it will be available for download on the official website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboardonline.com.

According to several media reports, BSEB is likely to announce the Bihar Board class 12 exam result today, March 18, 2023. However, the board is yet to announce Bihar Board 12th result 2023 date and time.

While Bihar Board 12th Results 2023 are awaited, here’s how students have been reacting to the wait for the result:

@officialbseb When will the Bihar Board 12th result release? — Aakash Arya (@AakashArya19) March 18, 2023

@officialbseb sir… all of us, the students of class 12th who had given their final exams, all are waiting for their results…

so sir… can u give us a notification when will the result of class 12th be declared?? #BSEB_Inter_Result_2023 #BSEB #biharboardresult2023 #Bihar .. — Abhinav74434 (@abhinav74434) March 18, 2023

Hum notification on kiye hai result ke update ke liye , lakin nhi inhe to sirf sawal puchna hai . Sir kabhi jawab bhi de do #BSEB_Inter_Result_2023 — Shankar kumar Yadav (@Shankar36062141) March 18, 2023

Requesting BSEB to release the inter-result date a student wrote, “Will the Bihar Board 12th Result be declared today please confirm it. Because the students are eagerly waiting.”

Another student said, “Hello sir Bihar examination board Patna Sir main 12वीं ka student hun main yah Janna chahta hun ki 12वीं ka result kab tak aaega kripya kar mujhe batane ka Prayas Kare sir dhanyvad aapka aagyakari student.” Students need to check the official website of BSEB frequently to get the latest update on Class 10 and Class 12 result 2023.

