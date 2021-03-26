Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB, on Friday announced the Bihar Board Result 2021 or BSEB 12th Result 2021 for the Intermediate examination on its official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Over 13.5 lakh students appeared for the Bihar Board Class 12 exam 2021 in the state. As the Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 declared, all the candidates can check their scores at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. To download the mark-sheet the students have to enter the “Roll Code” and “Roll Number”. Also Read - Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Announced: BSEB Toppers to Get 1 Lakh Cash And Laptop

Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Declared: Here's How to Check Score

Step 1: Visit the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, take a print out

Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: Toppers to get laptops, cash prize

As Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 is already declared, the Toppers in all the three streams – Science, Arts and Commerce – will receive cash prize of Rs 1 lakh each. Moreover, the second and third rank holders will get Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000. Notably, the top three rank holders will also receive laptops and a kindle e-readers.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: List of websites to check score

bsebssresult.com

bsebinteredu.in

bsebssresult.com/bseb

biharboardonline.com

onlinebseb.in

bsebbihar.com

Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: How to check via SMS

Once the Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 will be released by the BSEB, it is likely that the official websites might slow down or crash. In such situation, students can check the BSEB 12th board result via SMS. Here’s how to do it.

BSEB Class 12 Science result, SMS -BSEB12SRoll Number- to 56263

BSEB Class 12 Arts results, SMS BSEB12ARoll Number- to 56263

BSEB Class 12 Commerce results, SMS BSEB12CRoll Number- 56263.