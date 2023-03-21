Home

Education

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Declared: Girls Outshine Boys in Science, Arts, Commerce

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Declared: Girls Outshine Boys in Science, Arts, Commerce

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Declared: Girls Outshine Boys in Science, Arts, Commerce

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Declared: Girls Outshine Boys in Science, Arts, Commerce

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Declared: Putting an end to the long wait of the students, the BSEB on Tuesday declared the Bihar Board Class 12 Exam results at 2 PM. The students, who have appeared for Bihar Class 12 board exams 2023, will now be able to check Bihar board 12th results through the official website of the board – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. As per the result announcement, girl students have outperformed the boy students in all three streams – science, arts and commerce.

Interestingly, the Bihar board Class 12 result has been declared in 39 days. This time, the Commerce stream has been topped by Saumya Sharma and Rajneesh Kumar Pathak. Both the students have scored 475 marks or 95% marks.

You may like to read

श्री आनन्द किशोर, अध्यक्ष, बिहार विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति ने बताया कि माननीय मंत्री, शिक्षा विभाग, प्रो० चन्द्रशेखर द्वारा आज दिनांक 21.03.2023 को अपराह्न 02:00 बजे इंटरमीडिएट वार्षिक परीक्षा, 2023 का परीक्षाफल जारी किया जायेगा। — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) March 21, 2023

The BSEB stated that Mohaddesa has topped the Arts BSEB Class 12th result with 475 marks or 95% marks.

Moreover, 83.93% students have passed in science stream and Ayushi Nandan has topped Class 12 inter 2023 science exam.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Bihar News on India.com.