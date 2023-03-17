Home

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Likely Tomorrow: How To Check Score On DigiLocker

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Updates: The Bihar School Examinations Board (BSEB) is expected to release BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 on Saturday. However, the Bihar board has not made an official announcement on the same but according to media reports the results can likely be declared on Saturday, March 18. After the Bihar Board class 12th exam results 2023 are declared, candidates will be able to check their results online on the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Apart from the official website, the results will also be available on the DigiLocker app.

This year, around 13 lakh students are eagerly awaiting the announcement of their Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 12 results.

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: How to Check Score on DigiLocker

Visit digilocker.gov.in or download and open the DigiLocker app on your smartphone or laptop On the homepage, select the ‘BSEB’ option. Click on the option ‘class 10 or class 12 results’ and select the year of exam Enter your roll number, roll code and enrollment number Your BSEB Bihar Board results 2023 will be displayed on the screen

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: List of Websites to Check Score

Results.biharboardonline.com Biharboardonline.com Bseb.in biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: How to Check Score Online

Candidates need to visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Then, on the homepage, click on the Bihar intermediate result link available on the homepage. Now fill in your login details. Then click on the “Submit” button. BSEB Bihar inter results 2023 will be displayed on your screen. Check your marks, download and take its printout.

