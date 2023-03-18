Home

BSEB Bihar Board Result 2023: List Of Websites To Download Marksheet Of Inter 12th Class Exam Result

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: The Bihar School Examinations Board (BSEB) is expected to release the BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 today.

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: The Bihar School Examinations Board (BSEB) may release the BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 today. Candidates can download Bihar Board Class 12 Exam Result 2023 marksheet from the official websites biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in and others. Students can also check their BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Result on Digilocker App. No official announcement has been made about the BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 date and time. For all updates related to list of websites to check Bihar Board Result 2023, toppers list and how to check Bihar Board Exam Result online, stay tuned to this space.



BSEB Bihar Board Result 2023: List of Websites/App to download marksheet

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: How to Check Score Online

Candidates need to visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Then, on the homepage, click on the Bihar intermediate result link available on the homepage. Now fill in your login details. Then click on the “Submit” button. BSEB Bihar inter results 2023 will be displayed on your screen. Check your marks, download and take its printout.

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: How to Check Score on DigiLocker

Visit digilocker.gov.in or download and open the DigiLocker app on your smartphone or laptop On the homepage, select the ‘BSEB’ option. Click on the option ‘class 10 or class 12 results’ and select the year of exam Enter your roll number, roll code and enrollment number Your BSEB Bihar Board results 2023 will be displayed on the screen

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: Stay tuned to this space for all updates related to Bihar Board 12th Result 2023, scorecard, toppers list and other details.

