BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: List of Documents Students Need to Check Score Card

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: After the Bihar Board Class 12 result is out, the students will be able to check the 12th board exam result 2023 on the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

After the declaration of the Bihar Board 12th Results, the candidates will receive their e-mark sheets on the same day.

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Latest Updates: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) is all set to declare class 12 or inter-board exam result 2023 on Tuesday at 2 PM. Taking to Twitter, Anand Kishore, Chairman of the Bihar School Examination Committee confirmed that the results will be declared on Tuesday. After the Bihar Board Class 12 result is out, the students will be able to check the 12th board exam result 2023 on the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The BSEB had conducted the Bihar board class 12 exam from February 1 to 11. The exams were conducted in two shifts.

This year, around 13.18 lakh students have registered for the intermediate final exams in Bihar. The evaluation of 69,44,777 inter exam answer sheets was conducted at 123 centres across the state.

Bihar Board 12th Result: List of Documents Needed to Check Marks

To check the score card, the students will need their ADMIT CARD and roll number. The hall tickets contain the student’s application number which is required to access the results.

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result: How to check Score Through SMS

First of all go to the message box of your mobile and type BIHAR 12 Roll Number.

Type BIHAR 12 Roll Number and send it to 56263.

You will get the result as an SMS on your screen, once released.

Bihar Board Inter Result 2023: Where and How to Check Result

Visit any of the official websites of BSEB — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or onlinebseb.in

Click on the class 12 result link on the homepage

Fill in all the required information such as examination roll number, and password. Submit

The result will be displayed on the screen

Download and save for further use

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.