  Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE: BSEB Inter Result Out, 83.7% Students Clear Exam, Download Marksheet at Biharboardonline.Bihar.Gov.In
Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE: BSEB Inter Result Out, 83.7% Students Clear Exam, Download Marksheet at Biharboardonline.Bihar.Gov.In

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE UPDATES: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 today at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Updated: March 21, 2023 3:30 PM IST

By Snigdha Choudhury

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Candidates can check Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2023 on on official website -biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE UPDATES: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared the Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 today. Candidates can download BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2023 marksheet or scorecard from the official websites – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com. “Anand Kishore, Chairman, Bihar School Examination Committee told that the result of Intermediate Annual Examination, 2023 will be issued today (March 21) at 02:00 pm by Honorable Minister, Education Department, Professor Chandrashekhar,” the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) posted on Twitter. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to Bihar Board 12th Result 2023, toppers list and other details here.

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE UPDATES (बिहार बोर्ड 12वींं रिजल्ट अपडेट):

Live Updates

  • 3:32 PM IST

    Bihar Board 12th result 2023: Check top 6 rankers in Arts stream

    1) Mohaaddesa – 95%
    2) Kumari Pragya – 94%
    3) Saurabh Kumar – 93.8%
    4) Lakmi Kumari – 93.2%
    5) Mohammad Shariq and Chandan Kumar – 93%
    6) Kajal Kumari and Asiya Parween – 92.8%

  • 3:31 PM IST

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE: Check updates here

    Bihar Board 12th result 2023: Check top 6 rankers in Commerce stream

    1) Somya Sharma – 95%
    Rajnish Kumar Pathak – 95%

    2) Bhumi Kumari – 94.8%
    Tanuja Singh – 94.8%
    Komal Kumari – 94.8%

    3) Payal Kumari – 94.4%
    Srishti Akshay – 94.4%

    4) Vidhi Kumari – 93.6%
    Sonam Kumari – 93.6%

    5) Puja Kumari – 93.4%
    Nilam Kumari – 93.4%

    6) Tanisha Kumari – 93.2%
    Aman Kumar – 93.2%

  • 3:23 PM IST

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE: Percentage of students passed the exam in all 4 streams

    Overall Result 83.07

    Science 83.92

    Commerce 93.85

    Art 82.74

    Vocational Course 85.25

  • 3:20 PM IST

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE: Bihar board 12th result science stream toppers list

    Ayushi Nandan- Khagaria- (474 marks) 94.8%

    Himanshu Kumar- Nalanda- (472 marks) 94.4%

    Shubhabh Chaurasia-Aurangabad- (472 marks) 94.4%

    Aditi Kumari-Saran-(471 marks) 94.2%

    Rama Bharti- Araria- (471 marks) 93.8%

    Piyush Kumar – Buxar – (468 marks) 93.6%

    Abhishek Raj – Nawada – (468 marks) 93.6%

    Tanu Kumari – Saran – (468 Marks) 93.6%

  • 3:11 PM IST

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE: FAQs on Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2023

    Where to check BSEB 12th result 2023?

    biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or onlinebseb.in

  • 3:04 PM IST

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE: Check Topper List Here

    Ayushi Nandan topped the BSEB 12th result 2023 in science stream.

  • 2:58 PM IST

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE: 10,51,948 students qualify

  • 2:49 PM IST

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE: Check Stream-wise toppers list

    Arts – Mohaddesa tops with 95% (475 marks)

    Commerce – Saumya Sharma and Rajneesh Kumar Pathak have scored 95% (475 marks)

  • 2:46 PM IST

    BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Declared LIVE: Girls outshine boys | This time, girls have topped in all three streams – science, arts and commerce.

  • 2:42 PM IST

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE: How to Download Bihar Board Inter Topper List 2023 pdf

    -Visit official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

    -Click on the Clas XII (Inter)Topper List

    -Download and open the List

    -Check the name , Roll code, Roll Number & rank

    -Download and take a print out

Published Date: March 21, 2023 11:42 AM IST

Updated Date: March 21, 2023 3:30 PM IST

