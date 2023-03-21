Home

Education

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE: BSEB Inter Result Out, 83.7% Students Clear Exam, Download Marksheet at Biharboardonline.Bihar.Gov.In

live

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE: BSEB Inter Result Out, 83.7% Students Clear Exam, Download Marksheet at Biharboardonline.Bihar.Gov.In

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE UPDATES: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 today at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Candidates can check Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2023 on on official website -biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE UPDATES: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared the Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 today. Candidates can download BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2023 marksheet or scorecard from the official websites – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com. “Anand Kishore, Chairman, Bihar School Examination Committee told that the result of Intermediate Annual Examination, 2023 will be issued today (March 21) at 02:00 pm by Honorable Minister, Education Department, Professor Chandrashekhar,” the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) posted on Twitter. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to Bihar Board 12th Result 2023, toppers list and other details here.

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE UPDATES (बिहार बोर्ड 12वींं रिजल्ट अपडेट):

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.