BSEB Bihar Board Result 2023 Live Updates: Inter 12th Class Exam Result Date, Time and Toppers List on site biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

live

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Class Exam Result 2023 Live Updates: After the result is declared the students can check toppers list and their score on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Board Result Live Updates: This year over 13 lakh students are waiting for the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 12 results.

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare Class 12th Exam result on 18th March 2023. BSEB board officials had earlier said that the Bihar board 12th exam result 2023 is likely to be declared this week. After the result is declared the students can check their score on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students must keep checking the official website as Bihar Board 12th result 2023 will be declared anytime soon.

This year over 13 lakh students are waiting for the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 12 results. The BSEB board exams were conducted between February 1 and February 14 in two shifts on all the exam days.

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Exam Result 2023 Live Updates on India.com here:

