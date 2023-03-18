Top Recommended Stories

BSEB Bihar Board Result 2023 Live Updates: Inter 12th Class Exam Result Date, Time and Toppers List on site biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Class Exam Result 2023 Live Updates: After the result is declared the students can check toppers list and their score on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Updated: March 18, 2023 10:56 AM IST

By Manmath Nayak

Bihar Board Result Live Updates: This year over 13 lakh students are waiting for the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 12 results.
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare Class 12th Exam result on 18th March 2023. BSEB board officials had earlier said that the Bihar board 12th exam result 2023 is likely to be declared this week. After the result is declared the students can check their score on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students must keep checking the official website as Bihar Board 12th result 2023 will be declared anytime soon.

This year over 13 lakh students are waiting for the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 12 results. The BSEB board exams were conducted between February 1 and February 14 in two shifts on all the exam days.

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Exam Result 2023 Live Updates on India.com here:

Live Updates

  • 9:57 AM IST

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: Check Credentials to Find Our Score

    To check Bihar Board 12th Result 2023, the login credentials include roll number and roll code of the students.

  • 8:03 AM IST

    BSEB Bihar Board 12th Results 2023: Check Compartment Exam Dates

    The students must take note that the BSEB Class 12 compartment exam will be held tentatively in the month of April or May 2023.

  • 8:01 AM IST

    Bihar Board 12th Result: 13.18 lakh candidates waiting for score

    This year, over 13.18 lakh students, who appeared for the Class 12 board exams, are waiting for the results.

  • 7:34 AM IST

    BSEB Bihar Board 12th Mark Sheet to be Released Soon

    After BSEB inter result 2023 is out, the mark sheets will be made available for the students and then they will be able to collect it from their respective schools.

  • 7:25 AM IST

    BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Topper List To be Out Soon

    After the Bihar Board Class 12 result is out, the toppers list 2023 will be released on the official website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

  • 7:12 AM IST

    BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result: Check Last Year Pass Percentage

    The overall pass percentage last year was 80.15 percent and out of the total number of candidates who appeared for the exam, 641,829 were female, of which 528,817 passed.

  • 7:10 AM IST

    BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result: Check Last Year Toppers

    In 2022, Sangam Raj topped the Bihar Board 12th board exam with the highest score of 96.4% in the arts stream, while Ankit Kumar Gupta secured the top position in the commerce stream with a score of 94.6%. Saurav Kumar topped the science stream with a score of 94.4% last year.

  • 6:48 AM IST

    BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Date and Time

    The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has not yet announced date and time for the BSEB inter 2023 result. However, students are expecting the results today.

  • 6:46 AM IST

    When BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result Declared Last Year

    Bihar Board Class 12 Results were declared on March 16 last year and the results were made available on the website first.

  • 6:41 AM IST

    BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result: Here’s How to Check Score

    Go to the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

    On the homepage, click on the result link

    Key in your login credentials

    Your admit card will appear on the screen

    Download and take a printout

