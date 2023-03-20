Home

BSEB Bihar Board Result 2023 Live Updates: Inter 12th Class Exam Result Today, Check Mark Sheet, Toppers List on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

live

Bihar Board 12th Results 2023 Live Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to declare the Bihar Board 12th Results 2023 anytime soon. Media reports suggest that Bihar Board 12th Results 2023 will be declared today. However, students are waiting for an official announcement from the BSEB in this regard. This year, over 13.18 lakh candidates have appeared for the Bihar Board class 12 exams.

Once the result is out, Bihar board Class 12 result 2023 link will be available on the official websites – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. and then the students will be able to download BSEB Class 12 result using login credentials such as their roll number and roll code.

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Exam Result 2023: Check Live Updates on India.com here: (बिहार बोर्ड 12वींं रिजल्ट 2023 अपडेट)

