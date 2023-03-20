Top Recommended Stories

live

BSEB Bihar Board Result 2023 Live Updates: Inter 12th Class Exam Result Today, Check Mark Sheet, Toppers List on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Results 2023 Live Updates: Students are waiting for an official announcement from the BSEB regarding result date and time. This year, over 13.18 lakh candidates have appeared for the Bihar Board class 12 exams.

Updated: March 20, 2023 10:40 AM IST

By Manmath Nayak | Edited by Manmath Nayak

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: Once the result is out, Bihar board Class 12 result 2023 link will be available on the official websites – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Board 12th Results 2023 Live Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to declare the Bihar Board 12th Results 2023 anytime soon. Media reports suggest that Bihar Board 12th Results 2023 will be declared today. However, students are waiting for an official announcement from the BSEB in this regard. This year, over 13.18 lakh candidates have appeared for the Bihar Board class 12 exams.

Once the result is out, Bihar board Class 12 result 2023 link will be available on the official websites – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. and then the students will be able to download BSEB Class 12 result using login credentials such as their roll number and roll code.

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Exam Result 2023: Check Live Updates on India.com here: (बिहार बोर्ड 12वींं रिजल्ट 2023 अपडेट)

Live Updates

  • 11:19 AM IST

    How many students cleared exam Bihar Board 12th Exam last year

    Last year, 1325749 candidates appeared for the examination and 1062557 have cleared the examination.

  • 10:40 AM IST

    BSEB Bihar Board 12th Scrutiny Exam in April 2023

    The BSEB is likely to hold the BSEB 12th scrutiny exam in April 2023 and after the class 12th result is out, the board will release the schedule for scrutiny examinations on the official websites.

  • 10:39 AM IST

    BSEB Bihar Board 12th Exam Date and Time

    This year, Bihar board conducted Class 12 board exams 2023 between February 1 and February 14 in two shifts and the exams were held for 6,36,432 female students and 6,81,795 male students across 38 districts and 1,464 exam centres.

  • 10:38 AM IST

    BSEB Bihar Board 12th Exam Result 2023 Announcement Likely Today

    The BSEB is expected to declare the date and time for inter-result 2023 today. However, there is no official confirmation yet.

Published Date: March 20, 2023 10:29 AM IST

Updated Date: March 20, 2023 10:40 AM IST

