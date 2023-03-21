Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • Bihar 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: BSEB Inter Exam Result To Be OUT Shortly At biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; Check Toppers List Here
live

Bihar 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: BSEB Inter Exam Result To Be OUT Shortly At biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; Check Toppers List Here

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE UPDATES: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Tuesday confirmed that the BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 would be declared by 2 PM today.

Updated: March 21, 2023 1:58 PM IST

By Snigdha Choudhury

Bihar Board,Bihar Board exam,Bihar Board exam live,Bihar Board exam result,Bihar Board result 2023,bihar Board Result 2023 live,Bihar Class 10th Result 2023,Bihar Class 12th Result 2023 live,Bihar News,Bihar Board News,Bihar 12th result 2023 live,12th Result 2023 upates,bihar 12th result update,bihar board result update,bihar board live,bihar board 12 result,inter result bihar board,bihar result update,inter result bihar live,bihar board inter result,bihar sarkari result,sarkari result inter,class 12th result 2023,bihar board sarkari result,Bihar Board Result,Bihar Result 2023,Bihar Result news,Bihar exam Result,bihar board 12th result 2023,bseb 12th result,12th result 2023 bihar board link download,bihar school examination board,12th result 2023 bihar board,bihar board 12th result 2023 date,sarkari result 12th,BSEB Result on DigiLocker,Bihar Board Result DigiLocker,how to check Bihar Result DigiLocker,DigiLocker,how check Result DigiLocker,results on DigiLocker,Bihar 12th result 2023,12th Result 2023,bihar 12th result,2023 bihar board result,result 12th 2023 bihar board,bihar board examination,bihar board 12th result 2023 kab aayegasarkari result bihar board,sarkari result 2023 bihar board,result bihar board,bseb 12th result 2023,bihar board 12th,bihar inter ka result kab nikalega,bseb result 2023,12 bseb result 2023,bseb result date 2023,sarkari result,class 12 bseb result 2023 date,12th bseb result 2023 date,class 12th bseb result 2023,inter bseb result 2023,inter result 2023,बिहार बोर्ड 12वींं रिजल्ट अपडेट,बिहार बोर्ड 12वींं रिजल्ट,बिहार बोर्ड 12वींं रिजल्ट अपडेट live,बिहार बोर्ड रिजल्ट अपडेट,बिहार बोर्ड रिजल्ट अपडेट live,biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in,onlinebseb.in,biharboardonline.com,seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com,bseb.in,DigiLocker app,Bihar,board result,BSEB,Exam,Exam Result,result,Result 2023,bihar Student,class 12 Student,class 12 exam,class 12 result,inter result
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Candidates can check Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2023 on on official website -biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE UPDATES: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) today confirmed that the BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 would be declared by 2 PM. “Anand Kishore, Chairman, Bihar School Examination Committee told that the result of Intermediate Annual Examination, 2023 will be issued today (March 21) at 02:00 pm by Honorable Minister, Education Department, Professor Chandrashekhar,” the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)  posted on Twitter. Candidates can check the BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2023 on official websites – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to Bihar Board 12th Result 2023, toppers list and other details here.

Also Read:

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE UPDATES (बिहार बोर्ड 12वींं रिजल्ट अपडेट):

Live Updates

  • 1:59 PM IST

    BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: How to Check Score on DigiLocker

    -Visit digilocker.gov.in or download and open the DigiLocker app on your smartphone or laptop

    -On the homepage, select the ‘BSEB’ option

    -Click on the option ‘class 10 or class 12 results’ and select the year of exam

    -Enter your roll number, roll code and enrollment number

    -Your BSEB Bihar Board results 2023 will be displayed on the screen

  • 1:50 PM IST

    BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result Live: Documents Required to Check Mark sheet

    -Admit cards/Hall tickets

  • 1:49 PM IST

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Official Press Conference To Begin Shortly

    “The result of Intermediate Annual Examination, 2023 will be issued today (March 21) at 02:00 pm by Honorable Minister, Education Department, Professor Chandrashekhar. Deepak Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Education Department will also be present on the occasion,” the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) said.

  • 1:39 PM IST

    Bihar Board Intermediate Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Check Last Year’s Stream-Wise Pass Percentage

    – Overall students pass percentage: 80.15%

    – Arts students pass percentage: 79.53%

    – Commerce students pass percentage: 90.38%

    – Science students pass percentage – 79.81%

  • 1:30 PM IST

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: How to check Bihar Board 12th Result marksheet

    -Students need to check if their name and personal details are mentioned correctly in the Bihar Board 12th Result marksheet

    -Check total and percentage calculation

    -Check school and subject names

    -Students need to check if the Bihar Board logo is mentioned correctly

  • 1:28 PM IST

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: Over 13 lakh students waiting for result | Over 13 lakh students, who have appeared for Bihar Board Class 12th Exam, are waiting for the results. Stay tuned to this space for all updates related to pass percentage, toppers list and other other details here.

  • 1:17 PM IST
    Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Passing Marks | According to the marking scheme, the minimum qualifying marks that must be secure to pass the class 12 board exams will be 30 in each subject.
  • 1:13 PM IST

    Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2023: BSEB Mark Sheet Details

    1- Name of the student

    2- Father’s name

    3- College Name

    4- Roll code

    5- Roll number

    6- Registration number

    7- Stream

    8- Subject-wise full and passing marks

    9- Subject-wise theory and practical obtained marks

    10- Subject-wise total marks

    11- Aggregate marks

    12- Pass/Fail status

  • 12:59 PM IST

    BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates:
    List of Official Websites to Check Bihar Board Result


    biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

    secondary.biharboardonline.com

    results .biharboardonline.com

    biharboardonline.com

  • 12:59 PM IST
    BSEB Bihar Board Result 2023: How To Check Marks Through SMS
    1 – Open mobile phone, go to the SMS app.
    2 – Type message in format: BIHAR12 <space>ROLL-NUMBER
    3 – Send the message to specified number “56263”.
    4 – Candidates will receive BSEB Results 2023 on the same mobile number.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 21, 2023 11:42 AM IST

Updated Date: March 21, 2023 1:58 PM IST

More Stories