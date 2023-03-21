Bihar 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: BSEB Inter Exam Result To Be OUT Shortly At biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; Check Toppers List Here
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE UPDATES: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Tuesday confirmed that the BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 would be declared by 2 PM today.
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE UPDATES: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) today confirmed that the BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 would be declared by 2 PM. “Anand Kishore, Chairman, Bihar School Examination Committee told that the result of Intermediate Annual Examination, 2023 will be issued today (March 21) at 02:00 pm by Honorable Minister, Education Department, Professor Chandrashekhar,” the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) posted on Twitter. Candidates can check the BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2023 on official websites – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to Bihar Board 12th Result 2023, toppers list and other details here.
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE UPDATES (बिहार बोर्ड 12वींं रिजल्ट अपडेट):
