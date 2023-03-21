Home

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Class 12 Result To Be Released Today At 2 PM, Confirms BSEB

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE UPDATES: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Tuesday confirmed that the BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 would be declared by 2 PM today. “Anand Kishore, Chairman, Bihar School Examination Committee told that the result of Intermediate Annual Examination, 2023 will be issued today (March 21) at 02:00 pm by Honorable Minister, Education Department, Professor Chandrashekhar,” the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) posted on Twitter. Candidates can check the BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2023 on official websites – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to Bihar Board 12th Result 2023, toppers list and other details here.

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE UPDATES

