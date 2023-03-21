Top Recommended Stories

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Class 12 Result To Be Released Today At 2 PM, Confirms BSEB

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE UPDATES: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Tuesday confirmed that the BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 would be declared by 2 PM today.

Updated: March 21, 2023 12:10 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Candidates can check Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2023 on on official website -biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE UPDATES: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Tuesday confirmed that the BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 would be declared by 2 PM today. “Anand Kishore, Chairman, Bihar School Examination Committee told that the result of Intermediate Annual Examination, 2023 will be issued today (March 21) at 02:00 pm by Honorable Minister, Education Department, Professor Chandrashekhar,” the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)  posted on Twitter. Candidates can check the BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2023 on official websites – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to Bihar Board 12th Result 2023, toppers list and other details here.

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE UPDATES

    BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Pass percentage, toppers list, other details here – The BSEB will declare Bihar Board 12th Result 2023’s pass percentage and toppers list shortly after the result is declared.

    BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: BSEB confirms Bihar Board Class 12th Result date and time |

    “Anand Kishore, Chairman, Bihar School Examination Committee told that the result of Intermediate Annual Examination, 2023 will be issued today (March 21) at 02:00 pm by Honorable Minister, Education Department, Professor Chandrashekhar,” the BSEB posted on Twitter.

    BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Bihar Board Inter Result to be declared today at 2 PM, confirms BSEB | The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) confirmed that the BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 will be released by 2 PM today.

Published Date: March 21, 2023 11:42 AM IST

Updated Date: March 21, 2023 12:10 PM IST

