BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Inter Results Likely Today. Check Score, Merit List Here

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: After the result is declared the students can check their score on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Published: March 18, 2023 6:39 AM IST

By Manmath Nayak

Bihar Board Result Live Updates: This year over 13 lakh students are waiting for the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 12 results.
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare the result of Class 12 on Saturday. BSEB board officials had earlier said that the Bihar board 12th result 2023 is likely to be declared this week. After the result is declared the students can check their score on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

This year over 13 lakh students are waiting for the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 12 results. The BSEB board exams were conducted between February 1 and February 14 in two shifts on all the exam days.

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: Check Live Updates Here

Live Updates

  • 6:41 AM IST

    BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result: Here’s How to Check Score

    Go to the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

    On the homepage, click on the result link

    Key in your login credentials

    Your admit card will appear on the screen

    Download and take a printout

Published Date: March 18, 2023 6:39 AM IST

