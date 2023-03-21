Home

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: Official Website Crashes Just Before Announcement Of Result

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: The official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in is showing errors while students are searching for the result with credentials.

Bihar Board class 12 exams were conducted from February 1 to February 11, 2023.

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: The BSEB is all set to declare the Bihar Board Class 12 Results at anytime soon. Minister of Education, Professor Chandrashekhar will announce the Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2023 shortly at the press conference. During the press conference, the BSEB will declare the results, pass percentage, and the board exam toppers.

However, the official website has crashed just before the announcement of results. The official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in is showing errors while students are searching for the results with credentials. This year, more than 13 lakh students are waiting for their BSEB Class 12 results 2023.

Along with the official website, the candidates can check the latest updates on Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2023 on the official Twitter handle of the board authorities.

Soon after the declaration of the Bihar Board 12th Results, the students will receive their e-mark sheets on the same day. And the physical mark sheets will be distributed to the students by their respective schools at a later date.

Notably, the Bihar Board class 12 exams were conducted from February 1 to February 11, 2023. Around 13.18 lakh students have appeared for the exams, and they are now eagerly awaiting their results.

