BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 To Be OUT Soon: How To Check Marks Online And Through SMS, Step-By-Step Guide

How to Check BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: To pass the exam, the students must score at least 33% in each subject, except language subjects which have passing marks of 30%.

How to Check BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: The Bihar Board is likely to release the Bihar Board Class 12 result 2023 on Saturday, March 18. Once announced, students will be able to check their Bihar Board 12th Exam Result 2023 through the official websites–biharboardonline.com or secondary.biharboardonline.com. Students have to provide their Bihar Board 12th roll code as well as roll number to check Bihar Board class 12th result 2023 online.

The Board authority will declare the Bihar board 12th result for science, commerce and arts streams on the same day. This year, a total of 123 evaluation centers were set up to check 69,44,777 Class 12 answer sheets. Furthermore, the Board will release the scrutiny applications 2-3 days after the declaration of the BSEB 12th result. Students will be able to register for Bihar Board 12th Compartmental Exam between March 26 and March 30, 2023.

How to Check BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Online

Follow the given below step-by-step guide on how to check and download the online BSEB 12th result 2023.

Step 1: Go to the Bihar Board official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in Step 2: On the home page, you will find the link ‘Bihar board 12th result 2023 check’. Click on the link. Step 3: Now, students have to enter their roll code as well as roll number in appropriate fields. Then enter the captcha. Step 4: To submit details click on the “View” button. Step 5: The Bihar board 12th result 2023 will pop up on the screen. Step 6: Save, download and take a printout of BSEB 12th result 2023 for future use.

How to Check BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Via SMS

.Step 1: On your mobile phone, go to the SMS application.

Step 2: Type a message in this format: BIHAR12 <space>ROLL-NUMBER

Step 3: Now, send this message to a specified number ‘56263’.

Step 4: On the same mobile number, the candidates will receive the Bihar board class 12th Result 2023.

To pass the exam, the students must score at least 33% in each subject, except language subjects which have passing marks of 30%. Last year, the Bihar Board exam result was released on March 16, 2022. BSEB may announce the result date today. Usually, Bihar School Examination Board releases the Bihar Board results within a month or 40 days from the end of the examination.

