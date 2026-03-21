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BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: BSEB Class 12 Inter Science, Arts, Commerce Results at interbiharboard.com (soon); toppers to receive cash prize

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: BSEB Class 12 Inter Science, Arts, Commerce Results at interbiharboard.com (soon); toppers to receive cash prize

BSEB Bihar Board Matric Result 2026 to be announced soon. Check instructions to download results at results.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 Date LIVE: The Bihar School Examination Board is all set to declare the BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2026 anytime soon. Students who have appeared for the BSEB Bihar Board exams can download the BSEB Inter Result and BSEB Bihar Board Matric Result at the official website at results.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

A student must enter his/her roll number and roll code to download the BSEB Bihar Board 12th Inter Result 2026. It is to be noted that the BSEB Intermediate examination was held from February 2 to 13. If past trends are to be followed, the BSEB Inter result will be announced first, followed by the BSEB Matric result. If media reports are to be followed, the BSEB Class 10th result is likely to be announced by the end of March. However, it has not been confirmed by the officials. It is to be noted that the BSEB Bihar Board 12th result will be declared for all streams, including science, commerce, and arts. Along with the result, BSEB will announce the Bihar Board Class 12th Inter Result.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will honour the toppers of the Class 12 (Intermediate) Exams 2026 with cash prizes and awards on December 3, celebrated as Medha Diwas. According to the latest updates, the first rank holder will receive Rs 2 lakh, while the second and third rank holders will be awarded Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. Students securing the fourth and fifth positions will be given Rs 30,000 each as recognition for their outstanding performance.

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