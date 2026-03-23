By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: Official website results.biharboardonline.com CRASHED – Here’s why
The official website of the Bihar Board - results.biharboardonline.com crashed on Monday as soon as the results were announced.
BSEB Bihar Board Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Class 12 results on Monday, March 23. The official website of the Bihar Board – results.biharboardonline.com crashed as soon as the results were announced. Several students reported a website freeze and a delay in loading while checking their results. When India.com checked, the official website took a long time to open, and when it clicked on the BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Results link, it showed a blank page. The same problem persisted from 1.35 pm to 1.53 pm. The website also showed a ‘This site can’t be reached’ error.
Students can visit the official website after some time to download their score card. The BSEB conducted the Class 12 exam from February 2 to 13 at 1,762 centres for as many as 13,17,846 students. Students can download their marksheets from the official website—results.biharboardonline.com.
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: Girls Outshine Boys
Girls have achieved a higher pass percentage in the class 12th board exam, recording 86.23 percent. Boys secured a pass percentage of 84.09 percent.
How To Check Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.