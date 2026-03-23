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BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: Official website results.biharboardonline.com CRASHED – Here’s why

The official website of the Bihar Board - results.biharboardonline.com crashed on Monday as soon as the results were announced.

Published date india.com Published: March 23, 2026 1:53 PM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
bihar board website
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: Official website results.biharboardonline.com CRASHED – Here’s why

BSEB Bihar Board Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Class 12 results on Monday, March 23. The official website of the Bihar Board – results.biharboardonline.com crashed as soon as the results were announced. Several students reported a website freeze and a delay in loading while checking their results. When India.com checked, the official website took a long time to open, and when it clicked on the BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Results link, it showed a blank page. The same problem persisted from 1.35 pm to 1.53 pm. The website also showed a ‘This site can’t be reached’ error.

Students can visit the official website after some time to download their score card. The BSEB conducted the Class 12 exam from February 2 to 13 at 1,762 centres for as many as 13,17,846 students. Students can download their marksheets from the official website—results.biharboardonline.com.

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: Girls Outshine Boys

Girls have achieved a higher pass percentage in the class 12th board exam, recording 86.23 percent. Boys secured a pass percentage of 84.09 percent.

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How To Check Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026

• Go to the official website – results.biharboardonline.com.
• Click on the link – ‘BSEB Inter Result 2026″ on the homepage’.
• The site will ask for Roll Code and Roll Number, after filling the code click on the submit button.
• Your result will appear on the screen.
• Download it for future reference.

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com, where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs Joy Pillai a ... Read More

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