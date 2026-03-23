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BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Class 12th result to be declared at 1.30 pm – Check how to download scorecard

BSEB Bihar Board Result 2026 LIVE: Intermediate examinations held on February 2 to 13 at 1,762 centres for 13,17,846 students.

Published date india.com Published: March 23, 2026 1:06 PM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2026
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE Class 12th result to be declared soon - Check how to download scorecard

BSEB Bihar Board Result 2026 LIVE: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the Class 12 results on Monday, March 23. Education Minister Sunil Kumar is going to announce the results at around 1:30 pm. Students can visit the official website of the Bihar Board and download their scorecard. The BSEB conducted the Class 12 exam from February 2 to 13 at 1,762 centres for as many as 13,17,846 students. Students can download their marksheets from the official website – results.biharboardonline.com.

Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 Result 2026 Toppers List LIVE: Bihar Board Inter Results to be announced shortly biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, Direct List Here

Check all the live updates of the BSEB Bihar Board Result 2026 here.

Live Updates

  • Mar 23, 2026 1:14 PM IST

    State Education Minister Sunil Kumar is going to announce
    the Class 12 results at around 1:30 pm.

  • Mar 23, 2026 1:13 PM IST

    Students can check their class 12th result via SMS. To check
    the result, they have to send a text – “BIHAR12 ROLL CODE ROLL
    NUMBER” to 56263

  • Mar 23, 2026 1:11 PM IST

    The overall pass percentage last year was 86.56 per cent. For the Commerce stream it was 94.77 per cent, for the science and arts streams, it were 89.50 percent and 82.75 percent respectively.

    • Mar 23, 2026 1:11 PM IST

      According to Bihar board, the class 12th result will be announced at 1.30 pm today.


      • Mar 23, 2026 1:11 PM IST

        As many as 13.17 lakh students, who appeared for the Bihar Board Class 12 exams, are waiting for the result announcement.

        • Mar 23, 2026 1:11 PM IST

          Topper verification includes subject-related questions, handwriting checks. The board introduced the process following past controversies.

        • Mar 23, 2026 1:11 PM IST
          The BSEB has completed topper verification.
          • Mar 23, 2026 1:10 PM IST
            How To Check Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026
            • Go to the official website – results.biharboardonline.com.
            • Click on the link – ‘BSEB Inter Result 2026″ on the homepage’.
            • The site will ask for Roll Code and Roll Number, after filling the code click on the submit button.
            • Your result will appear on the screen.
            • Download it for future reference.

          About the Author

          Joy Pillai

          Joy Pillai

          Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com, where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs Joy Pillai a ... Read More

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