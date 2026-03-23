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BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Class 12th result to be declared at 1.30 pm - Check how to download scorecard

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BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Class 12th result to be declared at 1.30 pm – Check how to download scorecard

BSEB Bihar Board Result 2026 LIVE: Intermediate examinations held on February 2 to 13 at 1,762 centres for 13,17,846 students.

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE Class 12th result to be declared soon - Check how to download scorecard

BSEB Bihar Board Result 2026 LIVE: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the Class 12 results on Monday, March 23. Education Minister Sunil Kumar is going to announce the results at around 1:30 pm. Students can visit the official website of the Bihar Board and download their scorecard. The BSEB conducted the Class 12 exam from February 2 to 13 at 1,762 centres for as many as 13,17,846 students. Students can download their marksheets from the official website – results.biharboardonline.com.

Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 Result 2026 Toppers List LIVE: Bihar Board Inter Results to be announced shortly biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, Direct List Here

Check all the live updates of the BSEB Bihar Board Result 2026 here.

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