New Delhi: The Bihar Board School Examination Board (BSEB) will today begin the scrutiny process for BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 results which was declared on March 26. As per updates from the BSEB, the application window for the result scrutiny will remain open till April 7. Students who are not satisfied with their results can get their answer sheets scrutinized by applying on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students must note that they have to pay a fee of Rs 70 per subject for the scrutiny purpose.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Result Scrutiny 2021: Here's how to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the “Scrutiny Registration’ link.

Step 3: Enter the details and fill the BSEB Class 12 scrutiny form 2021.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 5: Pay the fee via credit card, debit card or net banking

Once they apply for the result scrutiny, they can also get a photocopy of their evaluated answer booklets. Students who failed in one or two subjects will be allowed to appear in the compartment examination as well. This year, the pass percentage of BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 is 78.04 per cent. Last year the overall pass percentage was just 80.44 per cent.