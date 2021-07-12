Patna: The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB has released the registration schedule for class 9 for the academic year 2022-23. The candidates can apply on the official website of the board i.e. secondary.biharboardonline.com. The Bihar Board candidates must note that the online registration for class 9 can be done from July 11, 2021, to July 31, 2021. For more details or in case of any query for Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB class 9 registration, candidates are asked to keep a check on the official website.Also Read - BSEB Bihar Board 10th and 12th Exam 2022 Registrations Window Now Open, Apply by 15th July at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can register:

Visit the official website. On the top of the website, click on Registration/Permission A new window will pop up. A ‘Registration/Permission’ Page will open. It will have the link to download the Registration Form for the Exam year 2022-23. After filling the application form, a copy of it should be kept for future reference.

It is also important to note that the respective school authorities and principals of the schools can do the online registration for the students. Schools affiliated with Bihar Board have to fill up the online registration or permit application form for the session 2022-23.

Important Details:

BSEB class 9 registration form has details such as school code, school name, date of birth, subjects offered, both compulsory and optional.

Details such as Bank details of the candidate is also available both for the regular and private candidates.

After getting the application forms, schools will be verifying and cross-checking the details filled by the candidates.

In case of any query, candidates will be called for correcting the forms. Apart from students, the forms have to be signed by their parent or guardian and the principal of the respective school.