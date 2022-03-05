BSEB Bihar Board Class 10, 12 Result 2022: The students who are waiting for their board results, here is an important update for you. The Bihar School Examination Board is likely to release BSEB Results 2022 by March 25. According to media reports, the Bihar Board 10th, 12th evaluation process has already been started and the students can know more details on board exam results online on the official website – biharboardonline.com.Also Read - BSEB Bihar Board Matric Exam 2022: Class 10 Maths Paper Leaks Ahead Of Board Exam

This year, nearly 13 lakh Inter students and about 16 lakh Matric students are waiting for the BSEB Bihar Board results. As per reports, the evaluation for class 12 started on February 26, 2022, while the evaluation for class 10 started from March 5, 2022. Also Read - Bihar Board Matric Exams 2022: From BSEB Class 10 Exam Schedule, Admit Card To Timings | All You Need to Know

The reports also suggest that the evaluation of board papers for Class 10 is expected to be over by March 17, 2022 and for Class 12, it is likely to be over by March 8, 2022. Based on this trend, Bihar Board 10th, 12th Result is expected by the end of this month. Also Read - Bihar Board 10th Exam 2022: BSEB Releases Admit Card. Check How To Download

The students must note that the result date is tentative and purely based on analysis. An official confirmation is awaited.