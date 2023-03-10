BSEB Bihar Board Result 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the result for the class 12 intermediate exam and Class 10 matric examination anytime soon. Students who have appeared in the intermediate, or matric exam can check the result by visiting the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. One can check the important dates and other details here.

Bihar Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023: Check Tentative Dates

As stated in a press conference by BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore, the evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets began on February 12 and ended on March 5. As per the HindustanTimes report, the evaluation of Class 10 answer sheets will be completed by March 12. Students can anticipate the Bihar board’s matriculation and intermediate results will be announced at any time after March 12, 2023. However, this is just a tentative date and the board will release an exact date and time for the declaration of the result on its social media pages.

Bihar Board Class 10, 12 Answer Key 2023

BSEB has already released the provisional answer key for Class 12th or inter examination on March 3, 2023. It is to be noted that the answer key has been published only for the 50 per cent objective questions. Candidates were given an opportunity to make an online challenge against the provisional answer key till March 6, 2023 (5:00 PM). Meanwhile, BSEB Class 10 students can raise objections against the Bihar board Class 10th answer key till March 10, 2023 (5:00 PM).

When Was BSEB Bihar Board Class 10, 12 Board Exam Held?

The BSEB Class 10th result 2023 will be declared after considering the objections and feedback if any. BSEB 10th exams 2023 were conducted from February 14 to February 22 and the papers were held in two shifts on all the exam days. The first shift was held from 9:00 AM and the second shift from 1:45 PM. The BSEB Class 12 exams were held between February 1 to 14 at various exam centres in 38 districts. This year, About 16.37 lakh students took the BSEB Class 10 exam. Of those, 8,25,121 students were expected to show up in the first phase and 8,12,293 students in the second.