Bihar Board Inter Answer Key 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) released the answer key for the Bihar Board Inter Result 2021 for Class 10 (matriculation) on the official website – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The Bihar Board will also announce the Bihar Board Inter Result 2021 for Class 10 and Class 12 anytime soon today. Also Read - Bihar Board Inter Result 2021 Date And Time: BSEB to Make BIG Announcement Soon. Step-by-Step Guide to Download Scorecard

Students are advised to keep a tab on the BSEB website for latest updates on Bihar 12th and 10th results. Alternatively, students can also bookmark this page as we are constantly in touch with our sources to bring you the fastest updates on Bihar board results. Also Read - Bihar Board Result 2021: BSEB Expected to Announce Class 10, 12 Result Soon at biharboardonline.com | Details Here

Bihar Board Class 10 Inter Answer Key 2021: Here’s how to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in Also Read - Bihar Board Class 12 Answer Key 2021: BSEB Releases Inter Class 12th Answer Key | Steps to Download And How to Raise Objections

Step 2: Click on the link for Class 10 or matriculation answer key for the respective subject

Step 3: Download the answer key and match your answers with the BSEB Inter answer key 2021

Step 4: Take a printout for future reference.

How to raise objections:

Candidates can raise objections or challenge Bihar Board Class 12 answer keys till March 16. Here are the steps:

Step 1: Visit the website – objection.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘Register Objection Regarding Answer Key Inter Exam 2021’

Step 3: Fill in all the details asked including roll codes

Step 4: Submit

Bihar Board BSEB Class 10th, 12th Results Soon

The Bihar board has issued no confirmation regarding the release date of BSEB 10th and 12th result. However, speculations are rife that the scores will be declared by end of day today or atleast before Holi. The BSEB generally announces Bihar board results within 10 days after the evaluation is completed.

A total of 30 lakh students are awaiting BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 (inter) and class 10 (matric) results. The Bihar School Examination Board had conducted the BSEB class 12 board examination from February 1 to 13, 2021, while the Class 10 board exam was held from February 17 onwards.