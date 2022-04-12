BSEB Bihar Board 10th Compartment Exam 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Tuesday released the timetable for the BSEB Class 10 compartment exam 2022. Candidates can check the examination schedule from the official Twitter handle of BSEB-@officialbseb. According to the schedule, the BSEB compartmental-cum-special examination exams will begin from May 5 and end on May 9, 2022.Also Read - Arunachal APPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 259 TGT Posts at appsc.gov.in; Check Vacancy, Other Details Here

The exams will be held in two shifts: the morning shift will begin from 9:30 AM and end at 12:45 PM. The second shift will commence from 1:45 PM and end at 4:30 PM.

When Will Practical Exams Be Conducted?

As per the schedule, the Class 10 Matric Compartment exam practical papers will be conducted between April 29 and April 30, 2022.

How to Check Exam Schedule?

One can check the exam schedule from the link given below.

15 Minutes ‘COOL OFF’ Time

The students must know that an additional cool-off time of 15 minutes will be given to them. However, during the cool-off time, students can read and analyze the paper and plan their answers. They will not be allowed to write down answers during this time.

Passing Marks Required?

A student must secure 30 per cent of the total marks in the theory and 40 per cent of the total marks in the practical exams of each subject to pass the Class 10 matric exam. The registration process for BSEB Bihar 10th Compartmental Exam 2022 concluded on April 9, 2022. One chan check the exam schedule from the direct link given below.